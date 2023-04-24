MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Penn State will meet on the diamond for the second time this year on Tuesday. The last meeting between these two teams took a crazy turn in the sixth inning, resulting in a shocking loss for the Mountaineers, given how the first five innings of that game went.

The two teams meet again this week, as WVU looks to avenge the loss to the Nittany Lions from earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 18 West Virginia vs. Penn State game information

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia

West Virginia record: 29-11

Penn State record: 23-13

All-time series: Penn State leads 72-44 since 1904

Last meeting: Penn State defeated West Virginia 11-6 on April 11, 2023, in State College

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

PSU probable starter: RHP Tommy Molsky (2-3, 6.55 ERA)

No. 18 West Virginia vs. Penn State preview

West Virginia is back in the national rankings this week after two weeks of sitting outside of the Top 25. The Mountaineers have won six of their last seven games since falling to Penn State in State College. The Nittany Lions have gone 5-2 over that same stretch, and both teams are coming off weekend series sweeps.

Veteran shortstop Tevin Tucker led the way for the Mountaineers this past week, and was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. WVU’s leading hitter, JJ Wetherholt, made his return to the diamond in Sunday’s win over TCU. It is unclear if he will appear Tuesday night against Penn State.

Tucker ranks second on the WVU roster, and fourth in the Big 12, in batting average at .379. Wetherholt continues to pace the conference, and sits second in the nation, with a .455 batting average.

Thomas Bramley leads the charge at the dish for Penn State. He is hitting for a .348 average on the year, and went 3 for 5 with two runs scored against WVU earlier this month. Kyle Hannon, responsible for the “Little League grand slam” that cost the Mountaineers the game in State College, has tallied at least one hit in 19 of the last 20 games dating back to March 18.

Penn State is planning to start sophomore Tommy Molsky on the mound. This will be his first start since facing Brown on March 11 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Nittany Lions are 2-2 in games that he starts.

West Virginia did not announce a starting pitcher. Five different pitchers have started midweek games for the Mountaineers this season. The latest to do so was freshman Carson Estridge (2-0, 3.00 ERA), who threw 2 1/3 innings against Pitt at PNC Park last Tuesday. Fellow freshman Gavin Van Kempen (2-0, 5.21 ERA) has been one of Mazey’s most-used pitchers during the midweek.