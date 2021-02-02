No. 21/24 West Virginia women’s hoops gets set for Iowa State

Riding a conference-best, eight-game win streak, the No. 21/24 West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes Iowa State to Morgantown, on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Opening tip against the Cyclones is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Meg Bulger and Amanda Mazey on the call. For more information on how to watch Wednesday’s game, visit WVUSports.com/Big12Now.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 1,000 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until tip-off.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office, as well as credential pickup located at the Gold Gate, opens an hour before tip-off on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D. All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. Fans will be able to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map when selecting seats.

West Virginia (13-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Iowa State (11-6, 7-3 Big 12) meet on the basketball court for the 18th time on Wednesday. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 11-6, including a 6-2 record when playing inside the WVU Coliseum. The Cyclones won the last meeting between the two teams, a 61-58 victory at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Feb. 29, 2020. WVU has won the last three meetings against ISU in Morgantown.

Last time out, the Mountaineers extended their win streak to eight games on Jan. 30, after defeating TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick once again led the Mountaineer scoring attack by registering a career-high 30 points, becoming the first WVU player to score 30 or more points in a game since Teana Muldrow (33) on March 25, 2018, against St. John’s. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez also finished with a career-high 23 points, while senior center Blessing Ejiofor led WVU on the glass for the second consecutive game, with 11 rebounds.

Gondrezick was named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Feb. 2, following her performance against the Horned Frogs. Last week, the redshirt senior guard averaged 27 points per game and led the Mountaineers to a pair of Big 12 road wins.

Iowa State is coming off an 85-77 loss to Baylor on Jan. 31. Prior to Sunday’s loss, the Cyclones had won three of their last four games, including a 75-71 win over the Lady Bears on Jan. 16. ISU currently ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 standings.

Guard/forward Ashley Joens, the top scorer in the Big 12, leads Iowa State in scoring (24.5), rebounding (8.9) and steals (1.12) this season. Guard Emily Ryan is ISU’s team leader in assists, at 5.94 per game, while forward/center Kristin Scott leads the Cyclones in blocks, at 1.5 per game.

Iowa State is led by coach Bill Fennelly, who is in his 26th season at the helm for the Cyclones. Fennelly owns a record of 534-279 during his time in Ames.