GREELEY, Colo. – The No. 21 West Virginia University wrestling team (6-1, 2-1 Big 12) picked up a 31-9 victory over Northern Colorado (4-1, 0-1 Big 12) inside the Bank of Colorado Arena to close out the weekend.

The Mountaineers move to 6-1 overall as well as 6-1 all-time against the Bears. It also marks the first time WVU has won six of its first seven duals in back-to-back seasons since 1963 and 1964.

Looking ahead, West Virginia plays host to Fairmont State on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

Match Results vs. RV Northern Colorado

125: No. 25 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) dec. No. 6 Stevo Poulin (UNC), 11-6

133: No. 32 Dominick Serrano (UNC) tech. fall Davin Rhoads (WVU), 19-4 [T -2:52]

141: No. 22 Jordan Titus (WVU) major dec. Armando Garcia (UNC), 13-2

149: No. 28 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Benji Alanis (UNC), [T – 2:42]

157: No. 10 Vincent Zerban (UNC) major dec. No. 28 Caleb Dowling (WVU), 8-0

165: No. 12 Peyton Hall (WVU) tech. fall Derek Matthews (UNC), 19-0 [T – 3:55]

174: No. 29 Brody Conley (WVU) dec. Aydin Rix-McElhinney (UNC), 11-4

184: No. 24 Dennis Robin (WVU) dec. Andrew Donahue (UNC), 6-5

197: No. 28 Austin Cooley (WVU) dec. Noah Pettigrew (UNC), 8-2

HWT: No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) major dec. Xavier Doolin (UNC), 10-2