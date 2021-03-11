No. 23 WVU baseball opens home campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 23-ranked West Virginia University baseball team returns to action by playing host to Central Michigan on home-opening weekend at Monongalia County Ballpark, presented by Mario’s Fishbowl, from March 12-13.

A limited amount of tickets remain for Friday’s series opener, while Saturday’s doubleheader is sold out. All tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7, as reflected on the seat map at WVUGAME.com. A limit of six (6) tickets can be purchased per account. Tickets are available through WVUGAME.com or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

A limited number of WVU student tickets also will be available with a valid student I.D. on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark.

Fans can follow along with the Mountaineers all weekend long with live stats and live audio links, found at WVUsports.com. All three contests also will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (1-0, 0.75 ERA) takes the mound for Friday’s home opener, while Central Michigan counters with junior right-hander Jordan Patty (0-0, 8.59 ERA). First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, sophomore left-hander Jake Carr (0-1, 23.63 ERA) battles CMU’s redshirt freshman righty Andrew Taylor (1-1, 0.75 ERA) in Game 1 at 11 a.m., while Game 2’s pitching matchup is to be determined. Saturday’s second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

West Virginia (4-3) and Central Michigan (3-4) have met just once prior to this weekend, a 4-1 Chippewa victory on March 8, 2013, in Port Charlotte, Florida. In all, the Mountaineers are 109-78-1 all-time against Mid-American Conference opponents.

WVU last played at the CCU Baseball Tournament, from Feb. 26-28, in Conway, South Carolina. The Mountaineers topped Kennesaw State, 13-3, on Feb. 26, before falling to event host Coastal Carolina, 10-5, on Feb. 27. West Virginia wrapped up the weekend with a come-from-behind, 9-7 win over Bryant on Feb. 28.

The Mountaineers hit three home runs, while Wolf pitched seven shutout innings against the Owls, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts in the tournament-opening win. From there, WVU held a pair of leads in the back-and-forth affair with the Chanticleers, before the hosts scored five unanswered runs to close the game in the Mountaineer setback.

WVU scored twice in the eighth and four runs in the ninth in the comeback win over the Bulldogs. Freshman infielder Nathan Blasick hit a two-out, pinch-hit, three-run homer in the top of the ninth to give West Virginia a late lead. It was the final blast of a six-home run day for the Mountaineers, the most since June 2, 2017, against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy smacked three home runs and drove in seven in the three-day tournament, earning National Player of the Week honors by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on March 1. Sophomore outfielder Victor Scott finished 7-for-12 at the plate, slashing two homers, two doubles and totaling five RBIs.

The Mountaineers checked in at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 this week, as well as No. 30 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 30 poll. Additionally, WVU received votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll this week.

WVU is set to open its seventh season of play at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend. The squad is 78-43 at the Mon, which first opened in 2015. Of note, the Mountaineers are 6-0 in home openers at the ballpark.

Central Michigan is led by third-year coach Jordan Bischel, who is 61-24 with the Chippewas. CMU is 3-4 to start the season and arrives to Morgantown on a three-game win streak. Most recently, the Chippewas topped Richmond, 10-2, on Monday.

CMU was selected to win the Mid-American Conference in the league’s preseason poll. The Chippewas won both the MAC regular-season and tournament championships in 2019, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Senior catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell leads the club with three extra-base hits and six RBIs and is hitting .320 at the plate entering this weekend. CMU has four other players with five or more RBIs in its first seven games of action. On the mound, Taylor is off to a fast start, compiling a 1-1 record with 0.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.