The WVU women’s basketball team has hit its lowest point of the season to date, and head coach Mark Kellogg’s crew is looking to snap its first losing skid of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ Big 12 matchup at UCF:

No. 24 WVU women’s basketball at UCF game information

No. 24 WVU women’s basketball at UCF matchup preview

Some games get circled early upon the release of a team’s schedule for an upcoming season. For WVU women’s basketball, one of those matchups is the UCF game, and it’s almost here. On the surface, WVU vs. UCF doesn’t look like much of a historic matchup. It’s just their second meeting ever, and both teams are competing as Big 12 foes for the first time.

Enter UCF assistant coach Mike Carey.

Carey spent 22 years coaching the West Virginia women’s basketball team, 21 of which were as the head coach. As the head of the program, he amassed a 447-239 (program-record .652 winning percentage) record. He won conference coach of the year awards three times, and he was also the fastest WVU women’s basketball coach to reach 200 wins.

As a team, the Knights aren’t transitioning into their first season of Big 12 play as smoothly as their other first-year counterparts. They are yet to win a conference game, and they score the second-fewest points per game (65.8) in the Big 12.

WVU travels to Orlando following its first back-to-back losses of the season after its 19-point collapse in Ames Wednesday night. Guards JJ Quinerly (18.1 points per game) and Jordan Harrison (14.1 points, 5.5 assists per game) are leading the charge offensively for the Mountaineers.

Quinerly and fellow guard Jayla Hemingway are the only two Mountaineers who were coached by Carey at WVU.

The Mountaineers still lead the nation in steals (222), steals per game (14.8) and average turnover margin (9.80).