Tied at 16-16 heading into the final two matches, the No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling team went on to claim back-to-back decisions and secure a 22-16 road win over Chattanooga on Friday night inside Maclellan Gym.

Starting the dual at 157 pounds, redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck pulled off an escape late in the third period and held on for a 3-2 decision. Junior Peyton Hall, ranked No. 8 in the country at 165 pounds, followed with a pin to push WVU’s lead to nine (9-0).

UTC (4-8) responded with three straight wins, including a major decision and a pin, to hold a 13-9 lead at the midway point of the dual.

West Virginia (7-1) proceeded to win four of the next five matches to get out of Chattanooga with the six-point victory.

No. 20 Michael Wolfgram picked up a 13-8 decision at heavyweight to pull WVU within one, before No. 7 Killian Cardinale added a 10-2 major decision to put the Mountaineers back on top by three (16-13). UTC answered with a 7-3 decision at 133 pounds to force a 16-16 tie.

At 141 pounds, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus recorded two takedowns to earn a 6-2 decision and give West Virginia a three-point lead. Junior Sam Hillegas, ranked No. 24 in the country at 149 pounds, sealed the team win with a 12-10 decision in the final bout of the night, as the Mountaineers improved to 7-1 overall.

Up next, WVU concludes its road trip with a pair of duals next weekend at Oklahoma (Jan. 20) and No. 13 Oklahoma State (Jan. 22).

Match Results

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) dec. Lincoln Heck (UTC), 3-2

165: No. 8 Peyton Hall (WVU) won by fall over Thomas Sell (UTC), [T – 4:50]

174: No. 16 Rocky Jordan (UTC) major dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 9-0

184: HM Matthew Waddell (UTC) won by fall over HM Anthony Carman (WVU), [T – 4:03]

197: Jake Boyd (UTC) dec. Ian Bush (WVU), 3-2

HWT: No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. Logan Andrew (UTC), 13-8

125: No. 7 Killian Cardinale (WVU) major dec. Dominic DiTomasso (UTC), 10-2

133: No. 21 Brayden Palmer (UTC) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 7-3

141: HM Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. Franco Valdes (UTC), 6-2

149: No. 24 Sam Hillegas (WVU) vs. Grant Lundy (UTC), 12-10