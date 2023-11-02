MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 4 Texas (17-3, 12-0 Big 12) continued its conference-unbeaten streak by defeating WVU volleyball (9-16, 2-10 Big 12) in three sets Thursday night at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU was most competitive during the first set of the night. The Mountaineers took an early lead – and held it for a good chunk of the set – before Texas rallied for three separate runs of four-or-more unanswered kills. The Longhorns took the first set 25-21 and rolled the rest of the way.

WVU outside hitter Bailey Miller (14 kills, 4.67 kills per set) recorded six opening-set kills, which is almost double her kills-per-set average (3.09) entering Thursday’s match.

The Mountaineers took an early-set lead in the second frame, but Texas won it 25-18 after leading most of the way.

It looked like Texas was going to cruise to a third-set victory without much of a contest, but WVU went on its hottest streak of the night with its back against the wall. With Texas holding a match-point service up 24-16, the Mountaineers went on a 4-0 run to make things close before the Longhorns closed it out.

Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas led WVU with eight digs (2.67 per set), while redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo collected a team-high 30 assists (10 per set).

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Madisen Skinner recorded 12 kills on a .300 hit rate for Texas.

Both teams will clash once more tomorrow night at 5 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum.