MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU volleyball (9-17, 2-11 Big 12) dropped its second match to No. 4 Texas (18-3, 13-0 Big 12) in as many nights in a three-set loss Friday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Texas picked up where it left off Thursday with an opening-set win. The Longhorns nearly gifted WVU a comeback after the Mountaineers came within two on the Texas set point, but the Longhorns sealed a 25-23 win moments later despite the Mountaineers (.406) dominating in hit percentage.

WVU outside hitter Hailey Green and middle blocker Tierney Jackson led both teams with four kills each in the first set. The Mountaineers also committed six service errors in the set.

Texas responded with one of its most convincing sets of the two-game series with a 25-17 win in the second set. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Madisen Skinner (stats) recorded five kills in the set.

The Longhorns collected their sixth-straight set-win and completed the two-game sweep of the Mountaineers with a 25-17 third-set victory.

Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas led WVU with 12 digs (four per set), while redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo collected a team-high 32 assists (10.67 per set).

WVU returns to action next week for a pair of games at Texas Tech Thursday and Friday.