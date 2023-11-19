MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-seeded West Virginia has advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. And now the Mountaineers know who they will face.

WVU (15-2-4) will host Vermont (13-5-2) in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

According to West Virginia, the third-round matchup between the Mountaineers and Catamounts will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Tickets for the match will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov 20, and can be purchased at wvugame.com.

A near-record crowd of 3,137 spectators was on hand Sunday for West Virginia’s 1-0 victory over Louisville. Vermont, meanwhile, won 3-2 in double-overtime in Orlando, Florida, against No. 12 national seed UCF.

This NCAA Tournament meeting will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the pitch.

Vermont was one-and-done at the American East Conference Tournament. However, the Catamounts are now 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament. They are 5-4 in their last nine contests dating back to October 7.

West Virginia’s win over Louisville was the program’s ninth NCAA Tournament victory all-time. The Mountaineers are 6-2-1 at home during the NCAA Tournament.