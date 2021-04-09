No. 5 WVU women’s soccer closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its 2020-21 regular season by traveling to No. 12 Virginia on Saturday, April 10, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kickoff at Klockner Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow all the action with help from the match’s live stats, found at WVUsports.com. The game also will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

“We’re buying-in right now,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We’re grinding to try to understand how to quickly develop this team. You know Virginia is going to be fired up for this one, so it’s going to be a battle in Charlottesville.”

Saturday marks the 18th meeting between the Mountaineers (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Cavaliers (10-4-1, 5-2-1 ACC), including the second in as many weeks. Virginia leads the all-time series, 11-4-2, including 7-1-1 in Charlottesville. Of note, WVU’s last win over Virginia on the road came on Sept. 13, 2002.

Last week, WVU earned its first win over Virginia since 2010 with a 1-0 victory on April 3, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The win secured West Virginia’s 21st consecutive 10-win season and clinched the club’s first fully undefeated home season since 2005.

Junior midfielder Isabella Sibley scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to lead the Mountaineers over the Cavaliers, while freshman midfielder Lilly McCarthy and redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla earned assists on the tally. In all, WVU outshot Virginia, 7-5, in the win, including 4-1 in shots on goal.

With the win, the Mountaineers defeated a top-10 opponent in back-to-back games for the first since the 2016 NCAA Tournament run (Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2016). Following the contest, Sibley was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week and McCarthy earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors on April 5.

The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s match ranked No. 5 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll, which was released on Tuesday. WVU also checks in at No. 5 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer.com poll. For Virginia, the Cavaliers appear at No. 12 in the coaches’ poll and as high as No. 6 by TopDrawerSoccer.

WVU is co-led in goals by senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel and junior forward Alina Stahl (6). Segalla paces the club with four assists on the season, while sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey is 7-1 with two clean sheets between the posts in 2020-21.

Virginia is led by 21st-year coach Steve Swanson, who holds a mark of 325-98-49 during his time with the Cavaliers. In all, he has 429 career wins in 31 seasons as a head coach.

The Cavaliers are 10-4-1 on the year and finished 5-2-1 in ACC play last fall. The squad enters the match with a 5-1 mark at home this season.

Sophomore forward Diana Ordonez leads the Cavaliers in goals (8) and points (20). Additionally, junior forward Alexa Spaanstra has found the back of the net six times, while freshman forward Lia Godfrey’s seven assists are a team high. Additionally, Virginia ranks No. 7 nationally in shots per game (17.0).

