MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown.

Here’s everything you need to know.

No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 17-4 since 2013

Last meeting: No. 20 Texas defeated WVU 82-81 in Morgantown, West Virginia on Feb. 26, 2022

No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s basketball matchup preview

West Virginia picked up a win and a dose of confidence on Wednesday when it handily knocked off No. 14 TCU at home. That snapped a five-game losing streak to start Big 12 play for the Mountaineers which was filled with close, heartbreaking defeats that both disappointed and reinforced a feeling that they could compete in the league.

WVU will be further tested by the Longhorns, who have had equally close games in their six conference matchups so far. They have earned four wins in that span as they look to continue their quest for a Big 12 regular season title.