MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tips off Wednesday night in Kansas City, and West Virginia will compete in the opening game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first round matchup with Texas Tech:

No. 8-seed West Virginia vs. No. 9-seed Texas Tech game information

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Bracket breakdown: View here

TV network: ESPNU

Stream: All games will be simulcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads the all-time series 17-9, including 2-0 in Big 12 Tournament games played in Kansas City

Last meeting: Texas Tech topped WVU 78-72 on Feb. 18

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Big 12 Tournament preview

After closing the regular season with back-to-back wins, the Old Gold and Blue will try to begin a run at the conference tournament. The Mountaineers are coming off an 89-81 win against then-No. 11 Kansas State on senior day, but to clinch the first Big 12 Tournament title in program history, they’ll need to win four games in four days, beginning Wednesday against the Red Raiders.

These teams split their regular season series, with the away team winning both contests. In January, WVU left Lubbock with a 76-61 victory, but that was before Texas Tech had earned its first conference win of 2023. The Red Raiders later reaped their revenge by defeating the Mountaineers by six points in Morgantown in February.

Since their most recent meeting, WVU is 3-1, while TTU is 1-3. The Red Raiders enter the tournament riding a three-game losing streak, with setbacks in that span coming against TCU, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

On Sunday, Texas Tech’s athletic director announced the suspension of head coach Mark Adams following “the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment last week.”

West Virginia defeated Texas Tech at the conference tournament in 2018 and 2019.