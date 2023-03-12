Everything you need to know about WVU's return to the Big Dance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Madness is about to commence.

West Virginia renews an old rivalry on Thursday when it faces Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. Here’s everything you need to know.

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland game information

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Date: Thursday, March 16

Location: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

TV channel: CBS

Stream: March Madness Live

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 19-14

Maryland record: 27-6

All-time series: WVU leads 24-14 since 1926

NCAA Tournament meetings: 1-1

Last meeting: WVU 69, UMD 59 in the 2015 NCAA Tournament

WVU vs. UMD matchup preview

After a one-year hiatus, Bob Huggins and his West Virginia men’s basketball squad is back in the tournament. The Mountaineers surged late in the season, moving from the bad side of the bubble to a sure spot after finishing the season strong.

WVU was led by leading scorer Erik Stevenson, a hot-handed guard who scored 23 or more points in each of WVU’s final five games of the regular season.

Maryland, like its opponent, did not play any postseason basketball in 2022 and makes its return to the NCAA Tournament after a year.

The Terrapins competed in a tough Big Ten Conference, and earned some key victories over Purdue, a 1-seed, and Indiana, a 4-seed. They played well enough to earn the fifth spot in the league, but fell in the tournament quarterfinal.

The winner of this game will go up against either Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, or the winner of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Southeast Missouri State in the 16-seed play-in game.