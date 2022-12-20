MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten.

After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.

The 2022 offense had high expectations as Harrell, a student of the air raid offense, was reunited with former Trojan quarterback JT Daniels in Morgantown. Daniels started 10 consecutive games before Garrett Greene took over the starting role for the final two contests of the year.

Daniels and fellow QB Will Crowder entered the transfer portal earlier this month, leaving Greene and rising sophomore Nicco Marchiol as the only players on the current roster who have game experience at the position.

With Harrell as the play-caller, the WVU offense averaged 30 points, 171.5 rushing yards and 227.5 passing yards per game.

It finished the year with 2,058 total rushing yards to accompany 2,730 passing yards. The Mountaineers scored 24 touchdowns on the ground and an additional 20 through the air.

Harrell’s unit ended the 2022 season near the bottom of the conference in every offensive category — No. 9 in scoring, total and passing offense and No. 7 in rushing offense.

In his first year as the OC, West Virginia did not finish with a 1,000 rusher or receiver. Tony Mathis was the leading rusher with 562 yards. Sam James led all pass catchers with 745 yards while Bryce Ford-Wheaton had a team-best seven receiving touchdowns. Both James and Ford-Wheaton have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wren Baker officially began his duties as West Virginia’s Director of Athletics on Monday. One of his first tasks will be assisting the program in finding Harrell’s replacement.