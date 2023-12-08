The West Virginia University men’s soccer season finished later than it ever has before, but the Mountaineers’ historic 2023 campaign came to an end Friday night.

No. 5 WVU (17-3-4) fell to No. 9 Clemson (13-3-5) 1-0 in an intense defensive battle in the College Cup semifinals at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. It was the Mountaineers’ first College Cup appearance in the history of the program.

“My feeling right now is [that] we were the better team and that we deserve much, much more,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said.

For the large majority of the first half, the two teams battled to control possession. No goals were scored for over half of the first period.

In the 37th minute, Clemson broke the tie. With the ball deep into the WVU zone, sophomore defender Shawn Smart and fifth-year forward Mohamed Seye executed a perfect give-and-go that ended in a sharp goal off the right foot of Smart into the top-right corner of the goal, past the outstretched arms of WVU keeper Jackson Lee, for a 1-0 lead.

The Mountaineers had multiple chances in the first half to match. Twice, senior forward Yutaro Tsukada found redshirt senior midfielder Sergio Ors Navarro in-stride on attack sequences. The first time, Ors Navarro took the incorrect route to the ball and missed the feed behind a slew of Clemson defenders. The second time, Ors Navarro got a clean touch, but Tigers’ goalkeeper Joseph Andema deflected his shot out of bounds.

It was WVU’s lone shot of the first half, and the Mountaineers trailed 1-0 at halftime.

Still, WVU kept itself within striking distance, and Marcus Caldeira nearly knotted the score in the game’s 58th minute. Off a sloppy turnover by Clemson in its own territory, Tsukada delivered an arcing feed to Marcus Caldeira, who positioned himself behind the Clemson wall directly in front of the Tigers’ net. Caldeira offered a perfect touch to get the pass on his foot, but his subsequent shot sailed over the net from point-blank range.

Andema was the only obstacle between Caldeira and the back of the net, and he didn’t even need to save the errant shot. It was WVU’s best scoring opportunity all game.

The Mountaineers finished the game with just two shots on goal, and the Clemson defense clamped up in dominant fashion to secure its national championship berth.

WVU finishes the season with the most wins in program history (17).