Oklahoma at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

WVU’s Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson brings the ball down the court against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. His Mountaineers fell to the Bears at the WVU Coliseum 77-68. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball returns home with the aim of breaking its three-game skid when it hosts Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest:

Oklahoma at West Virginia game information

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 14-9 since 2006

Last meeting: No. 12 OU defeated No. 14 WVU 91-90 in double-overtime thriller at the WVU Coliseum on Feb.

Matchup preview

The Mountaineers have hit a tough spot in their 2021-22 campaign, coming out of its stretch against three straight ranked opponents without a win. If there’s a team that’s hungrier for a victory, though, it very well could be the Oklahoma Sooners, who have four straight losses, and have fallen in five of their last six games.

Before that stretch, the Sooners boasted one of the top offenses in the Big 12. They have struggled to break 60 points recently, though, achieving that feat just once during its recent losing streak — but they still rank fourth in the league at 70.8 points per game.

Transfer senior Tanner Groves leads the way for the Sooners, but like his team, he has struggled mightily in recent outings. The 6-10 forward puts up 12.9 points per game — but OU’s last game against Baylor was the first time he scored in double figures since the beginning of the team’s skid.

Taz Sherman is coming back to form for the Mountaineers after missing the conference opener with COVID-19. He had a comeback game against Texas Tech on Saturday, scoring 21 points — his first 20-plus point game since Dec. 12.