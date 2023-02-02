MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

Oklahoma at WVU men’s basketball game information

Oklahoma at West Virginia matchup preview

West Virginia had its two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of No. 15 TCU on Tuesday. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five and was just swept by Oklahoma State Wednesday night in Norman.

The Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) led for just 31 seconds while in Fort Worth, and head coach Bob Huggins was not pleased with their effort or enthusiasm in the contest. The Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) have secured just one win since beating West Virginia, a dominant victory over No. 2 Alabama, but is being outscored by 13.5 points per game in the other four contests over that same stretch.

West Virginia has lost seven-straight meetings with Oklahoma, hasn’t beaten Oklahoma since March 13, 2019, and hasn’t defeated the Sooners in Morgantown since February of that season. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by two possessions or less.

Saturday’s contest ends a two-game stretch against ranked opponents for Huggins’ crew, though a three-game stretch of ranked foes will begin following the Mountaineers’ contest with the Sooners.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 21.3 points per game over the last three contests. Senior guard Grant Sherfield paces Oklahoma in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, overall, this season. He is averaging a team-best 14 points per game in Big 12 play.

Saturday’s contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET, will begin on ESPNews before switching to ESPN2. The network made this decision as ESPN2 will broadcast the Los Angeles Lakers game, which begins at 6 p.m. ET, as LeBron James closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record.