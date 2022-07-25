MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in as many seasons, Mike O’Laughlin appears on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award.

Each year, the John Mackey Award Selection Committee presents the trophy to the most outstanding tight end in college football. O’Laughlin is one of 54 tight ends to appear on the preseason watch list.

O’Laughlin missed roughly half of the 2021 campaign. He sat out the first two games of the season with a leg injury, and later suffered a season-ending knee injury during West Virginia’s win over TCU, but he still reeled in 11 balls for 65 yards in five appearances.

The Illinois native has appeared in 26 games across three seasons with the Mountaineers, making 16 starts. He will likely split time with transfer tight end Brian Polendey this fall.

O’Laughlin also made the watch list for this award last summer.