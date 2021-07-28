Gold and Blue Nation

O’Laughlin named to John Mackey Award ­Watch List

by: Michael Montoro, WVU Athletics

West Virginia University football junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin was named today to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, signifying the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as voted on by the organization’s selection committee.

The Mackey has been around since 2000 and recognizes college football’s best tight end annually. West Virginia has been incorporating the tight end more into its offense for the past two seasons, and O’Laughlin is looking to give another target in the passing game this season.

O’Laughlin started in all nine games in which he played in 2020 and saw action on more than 456 plays, including 375 offensive snaps. He was used on a season-high 61 plays against Kansas State, including 51 offensive snaps and saw action on 40 or more plays in eight of nine games.

O’Laughlin finished with 15 catches for 137 yards, a touchdown and a long reception of 34 yards. He had a season-high four catches against Baylor, including a huge fourth-down catch and conversion to keep a drive alive during the first overtime period. He had three catches against Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, including a 3-yard touchdown reception, the first of his career.

