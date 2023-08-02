MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU punter Oliver Straw was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List on Wednesday morning.

The Ray Guy Award is presented each year to the nation’s top collegiate punter. The winner is selected by a voting body of FBS sports information directors, national media and former Ray Guy Award winners.

The Augusta Sports Council will present the award in December at The Home Depot College Football Awards in Atlanta.

Straw – a sophomore – was recently placed on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 fourth team. He finished the 2022 season with 48 punts for 2,029 yards, averaging 42.3 yards per kick.