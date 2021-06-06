Orioles place former Mountaineer Means on 10-day injured list

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Former Mountaineer and current Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means has been placed on the 10-day injury list with a left shoulder strain, the team announced Sunday.

Means was removed from Saturday’s 10-4 loss to Cleveland in the first inning with what the Orioles called left shoulder fatigue. He gave up three hits, including a pair of solo home runs.

Last month, Means became the first former Mountaineer to toss a no-hitter in the big leagues, as well as the first individual Orioles pitcher to accomplish the feat since 1969. Means struck out 12 and faced the minimum in that no-hitter against the Mariners, and was a wild pitch away from a perfect game.

Entering the weekend, Means boasted a 2.05 ERA, which ranked second in the AL, as well as a .173 opponents’ batting average, which ranked third.

Means played at WVU from 2013-14. He was selected by the Orioles in the 11th round of he 2014 MLB Draft. He made his first big league appearance during the 2018 season, becoming one of the first Mountaineers coached by Randy Mazey to reach the majors.