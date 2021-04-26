Papineau leads WVU golf in opening rounds of Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau is tied for 20th place after 36 holes of play during the first day of competition at the Big 12 Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The native of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, is competing in just his second event of the season following knee surgery last year. In his fourth career Big 12 Championship, Papineau shot rounds of 73-77=150 to stand tied for 20th place at 10-over-par.

Senior Logan Perkins heads into Tuesday’s second round tied for 23rd place with rounds of 75-78=153 (11-over-par). Fellow senior Mark Goetz shot rounds of 81-75=156, while freshman Jackson Davenport posted rounds of 82-75=157 and sophomore Trent Tipton scored 83-78=161 on Monday.

Individually, only two golfers in the field are under par after 36 holes. No. 1 Oklahoma leads the event at 17-over-par. West Virginia is in ninth place with rounds of 311-303=614 at +54, leading Iowa State by two strokes. The Mountaineers are four shots behind Kansas State and 10 shots behind Kansas for seventh place.

“Today was a grind,” coach Sean Covich said. “The course doesn’t let up, especially in high winds. I am proud of the guys. They battled hard all day.”

The third round of 18 holes will take place Tuesday morning with the final 18 holes scheduled for Wednesday morning at Prairie Dunes.