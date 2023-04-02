Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia Mountaineer and Indianapolis Colts special teams star, is now 2-1 at Wrestlemania.

McAfee, a somewhat regular visitor to the WWE ring and ringside announcer’s table, was back in the ring Saturday evening at night one of Wrestlemania 39, held inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The famed sports talk show host made a surprise appearance and defeated the wrestler known as The Miz, with a little help from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The highlight was when McAfee jumped off the top rope to land on The Miz outside the ring. McAfee did a front flip off the rope to take down his competitor. Kittle then helped the former NFL punter get The Miz back inside the ring, where McAfee finished him off as only McAfee can — with a punt.

McAfee delivered a knockout kick and quickly pinned The Miz to end the match.

McAfee tweeted a clip that showed the highlights of his match.

The former Mountaineer’s finishing knockout kick at the end of the match was the second big kick he delivered. He also booted The Miz in the chin when he tried to go off the top rope.

His appearance Saturday marked the second straight year that McAfee has wrestled at the WWE’s signature pay-per-view event. McAfee took on Austin Theory and WWE founder Vince McMahon last year at Wrestlemania 38. The WVU star defeated Theory, but was later pinned by the 76-year-old McMahon.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, McAfee is 3-3 as a professional wrestler but is 3-1 in WWE-sanctioned events.