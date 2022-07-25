Pat White is returning to the National Football League.

This time, it will be on the sidelines as an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers announced White’s hiring on Monday. White was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Campbell University, where he has been since December 2021.

Before joining the Camels, the former Mountaineer quarterback worked in the same position with FCS Alabama State for the 2021 season.

White is no stranger to the Bolts. He spent time with the organization during the 2021 training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

White, who coached multiple quarterbacks to Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors while with Alcorn State, joins a Chargers team that has one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, in Justin Herbert. The former first-round pick threw for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.

While at West Virginia, White became one of the most explosive players in college football history. He earned Big East Offensive Players of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, and became the first quarterback to start and win four bowl games.

He accounted for more than 10,500 passing and throwing, and also scored a whopping 103 touchdowns during his collegiate career. White was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

White spent the entirety of the 2009 season, and parts of the 2013 campaign, as a player in the National Football League. He also played in the Canadian Football League before beginning coaching in 2018.