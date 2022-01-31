Pau Jimenez Albelda joins Terrassa FC

WVU midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda runs off the spot after scoring the game-winning penalty kick against Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Former West Virginia midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda is going pro — right by his own home.

Terrassa FC announced on Monday that they signed Jimenez Albelda after a trial. He joins the club on the final day of the winter transfer window in Spain.

Midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda awaits a WVU set piece against Elon on Oct. 23, 2021 at Dick Dlesk Stadium. Jimenez Albelda added an insurance goal in the 3-1 win for the 25th-ranked Mountaineers with a penalty kick in the 85th minute. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Jimenez Albelda, a native of Sant Quirze del Valles in Spain, played three seasons with the Mountaineers after transferring from NJIT. He started 14 of his 21 appearances in his final season, racking up two goals and four assists from the midfield.

He also scored the final penalty kick against Virginia Tech to send WVU to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Jimenez Albelda completes his career with three goals and six assists in 50 appearances.

“I feel so fortunate to have the chance of playing here for WVU, graduating now in December is a bit sad,” Jimenez Albelda said in October. “The American dream is over for me now almost.”

Terrassa FC is located in Terrassa, Barcelona, which is about five miles from his hometown. The Catalan club competes in the Segunda Division RFEF, which is the fourth tier of the Spanish football league system. They sit 10th in the Group 3 standings with 24 points, placing them six points short of promotion play-offs and five points short of Copa del Rey qualification with 13 matches to go.

Jimenez Albelda is the second Mountaineer to join a hometown club during this winter transfer window. Earlier this month, former women’s midfielder Isabella Sibley signed with Crystal Palace FC.