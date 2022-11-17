Hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins yells at his players during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Penn at WVU hoops game information

Date: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Tied 1-1 since 1922

Last meeting: WVU 66, Penn 64 in Morgantown, West Virginia in 1981

Penn at WVU matchup preview

West Virginia enters its second home game with three wins under its belt as it shows marked improvement from its season opener.

Bob Huggins hopes to get another big game out of newcomer Tre Mitchell, who now leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game. He scored 21 for the Mountaineers on Tuesday against Morehead State to lead the game, despite taking only 10 shots.

Penn sits 1-4 after five games, likely not the start that the Ivy League favorite hoped for. The Quakers travel to Morgantown on the heels of their first win after topping crosstown rival Drexel 64-59.