Everything you need to know ahead of the second meeting this year between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After salvaging the final game of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech, West Virginia returns to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark for another home mid-week contest.

This week’s mid-week opponent is a Penn State team that WVU just squared off against in Happy Valley a few weeks ago.

The best base-stealing team among all Power 5 conference members, the Mountaineers have swiped 13 bases in home games this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s meeting between the Mountaineers and the Nittany Lions.

Penn State at West Virginia baseball game information

Date: April 27

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, WV

WVU record: 24-14

Penn State record: 17-20

All-time series: Penn State leads 70-44 since 1904

Last meeting: WVU defeated Penn State 8-4 in Happy Valley.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Penn State probable starter: TBA

Penn State at West Virginia preview

Before the last meeting between the two programs, West Virginia and Penn State were trending in two different directions.

WVU had won 10 of its last 12, while the Nittany Lions had dropped three consecutive weekend series.

Two weeks later, the Mountaineers have cooled somewhat, and it’s Penn State that comes in having won back-to-back weekend sets.

However, both of PSU’s recent weekend opponents are below .500 in conference play. Meanwhile, Randy Mazey’s group has faced nationally ranked Top 10 teams each of the past two weeks.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 15-4 win over No. 9 Texas Tech. WVU scored 10 runs in the ninth inning to blow out the Red Raiders in the series finale.

Senior outfielder Austin Davis is red hot. He has collected at least one hit in 12 of the last 13 games, and has eight multi-hit games over that same time frame.

Davis is coming off a 5-for-6 performance Sunday, during which he scored four runs, hit three doubles, and drove in a pair of runners.

The right fielder now leads West Virginia with a .348 batting average, which is the ninth-best mark in the Big 12 Conference.

Davis remains second in the Big 12 in steals with 25. That puts him five off the pace set by teammate Victor Scott II.

The 55 steals between Davis and Scott this year are more than all but two teams in the Big 12 entering the week.

Penn State junior catcher Matt Wood has been one of the top hitters in the Big Ten Conference this season. Wood leads the Big Ten with a .412 batting average, he’s third in slugging percentage (.679), and seventh in hits (54).

Penn State is just 4-9 in true road games this season.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Monongalia County Ballpark.