West Virginia University fifth-year seniors Logan Perkins and Mark Goetz are tied for ninth place after 36 holes of golf at the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia.

Perkins shot 4-under-par on Saturday and is now 4-under-par for the tournament heading into Sunday’s final round. Goetz was 2-under-par for the second day in a row to record a two-way tie at 4-under par in ninth place. The leader is College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk at 10-under-par.

Senior Kurtis Grant was 3-over-par Saturday and is tied for 34th place at 1-over-par. Junior Trent Tipton was 6-over-par and is tied for 56th at 5-over-par. Sophomore Jackson Davenport shot 4-over par and is also tied for 56th at 5-over-par.

The Mountaineers shot 1-over-par on Saturday and are tied with Furman at 4-under-par in seventh place. WVU is six shots behind Kentucky in second place at 10-under-par. Host Georgia Southern is in first at 20-under-par.

“It wasn’t the best performance as a team today but definitely some bright spots,” said coach Sean Covich. “Logan Perkins played some phenomenal golf today, and Mark Goetz continues to play well.

“We enjoyed the environment of playing with the home team in front of their home crowd on their home course but ultimately we just didn’t make enough putts. Tomorrow is a new day, and we look forward to closing out this event with a solid final round.”

The final 18 holes of the Schenkel Invitational begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday.