MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its Preseason All-Big 12 teams on Wednesday, and six WVU players made the list.

The All-Big 12 First Team’s offensive line is dominated by three Mountaineers. Tackle Wyatt Milium, guard Doug Nester and center Zach Frazier all received first-team honors. Safety Aubrey Burks also made the defensive first team at safety.

Nester returns to the first team for the second consecutive season, while Milium and Frazier received upgrades from the third team and the honorable mention list, respectively.

On the second team, running back CJ Donaldson is the lone representative from WVU.

Lee Kpogba rounds out the list as one of two linebackers on the third team.

Frazier, Donaldson, Milium and Burks were also recently named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Big 12 team.

West Virginia begins the season at Penn State on Sept. 2, before returning home for back-to-back home games against Duquesne (Sept. 9) and Pitt (Sept. 16).