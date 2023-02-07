MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s offense will feature one of the top 10 returning interior linemen in the country next season, according to PFF College.

Junior center Zach Frazier ranks ninth on PFF’s list of the top returning interior linemen in college football, the latest in a lengthy string of national accolades for the Fairmont native. Last season, Frazier was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree after starting all 12 games and allowing just one sack.

Frazier is listed on the WVU roster as a rising junior. He’s entering his fourth season with WVU, and played his first season during the COVID year in 2020.

He was a freshman All-American in 2020 after becoming the first WVU true freshman to start on the offensive line in four decades. He again earned All-America Second Team status from the AFCA and Walter Camp in 2021 after starting all 13 games at center.

PFF College isn’t the only outlet predicting another big season from the former state champion wrestler. ESPN also lists Frazier on its 2023 “way-too-early” All-America roster.

Frazier has made 34 appearances in his WVU career, including 25 straight starts at center.