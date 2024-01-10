MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A year ago, Garrett Greene was heavily involved in offseason WVU football discourse as to if he would be the next starting quarterback for the Mountaineers. With that discussion undoubtedly in the rearview mirror, many are wondering just how high Greene’s ceiling is.

Football rating service Pro Football Focus has shown the Tallahassee native love all year, and its final rankings of the season solidify him as one of the best passers in college football.

PFF’s top 10 Power Five quarterbacks of the 2023 season:

Jayden Daniels (94.7) – LSU

Bo Nix (93.1) – Oregon

Carson Beck (91.6) – Georgia

Dillon Gabriel (91.6) – Oklahoma

Jaxson Dart (91.3) – Ole Miss

Michael Penix Jr. (91.0) – Washington

Garrett Greene (91.0) – West Virginia

Drake Maye (90.7) – North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy (90.6) – Michigan

Caleb Williams (90.5) – USC

Per PFF, Greene was on par with or more efficient than both of the quarterbacks who played in the national championship (McCarthy, Penix Jr.) and both of the two quarterbacks who are projected to be the first gunslingers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (Williams, Maye).

Greene is also one of four players on that list who is expected to return to the college level in 2024. Beck will most likely return for a run at the national championship with Georgia, Dart is running it back with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Gabriel is transferring to Oregon to finish his college eligibility.

With Gabriel shipping off to the new-look Big Ten, the soon-to-be senior WVU quarterback is now the only returning Big 12 quarterback in the top 10 of this list.

“I’m excited about him,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “I think that he’s just really starting to scratch the surface of what he can be. He’s extremely talented. He’s got arm talent. He can run. He’s got some mojo about him. People like to follow him, but he has to clean up some things fundamentally.”

In 11 complete games as a junior, Greene threw for 2,406 yards on a 52.9% completion rate with 16 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 772 yards and 6.3 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns on the ground. He solidified his place in PFF’s top 10 with a Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP performance in which he recorded 292 all-purpose yards with a passing touchdown.

Daniels, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, produced similar numbers to Greene’s 2023 season in his junior year at LSU in 2022, and he finished that season with a PFF rating of 87.8. In his Heisman campaign this fall, he doubled his scoring output, threw for almost 1,000 more yards, improved his completion rate by over 3.5% and kept his interceptions to under five on the year. All of that also came in two fewer starts than in 2022. As a result, he won the Heisman Trophy and recorded PFF’s top grade of any Power-Five quarterback.

If Greene is going to create national buzz in 2024, it will take that big of a leap. But the way PFF looks at it, WVU will retain one of the top-five returning quarterbacks in college football.