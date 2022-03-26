Former Mountaineer linebacker comes closer to home with new NFL team

The Philadelphia Eagles have added linebacker Kyzir White on a one-year contract, according to reports from ESPN and others.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, the contract is a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Philadelphia has also announced that they have signed the former Mountaineer.

White was one of the top tacklers in the NFL last season. He tallied 144 total tackles, which was the eighth-most in the league.

White was also the third-leading tackler in the AFC.

The Eagles will be the second team that White has played for in his career.

He was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

White took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to thank Chargers fans for their support over his four years with the team.

“I put my heart and soul in it and hope I made y’all proud every Sunday!” White said as part of the tweet.

The deal not only comes after a break-out season with Los Angeles, but it also brings White closer to home.

White is a native of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, which is just over one hour north of Philadelphia.

White and Philadelphia are scheduled to take on multiple other former Mountaineers, including Rasul Dougals (Green Bay) and David Long Jr. (Tennessee).

The WVU alum received a good post-season grade from Pro Football Focus.