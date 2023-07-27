Participant makes the catch at Ladies Huddle. (Photo: John Lowe)

Former Mountaineer and WVU football’s Director of Player Relations Rasheed Marshall watches drills. (Photo: John Lowe)

Players and participants break it down after a successful round of drills. (Photo: John Lowe)

Receiver drills during Ladies Huddle. (Photo: John Lowe)

Getting in the zone before drills. (Photo: John Lowe)

Offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard takes over the camera. (Photo: John Lowe)

Running back drills at Ladies Huddle. (Photo: John Lowe)

Hershey McLaurin gets in on the camera work. (Photo: John Lowe)

Another successful drill at the running backs station. (Photo: John Lowe)

Putting in the work with the defensive line drills. (Photo: John Lowe)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The annual Ladies Huddle event hosted by WVU football and the Mountaineer Athletic Club took place at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday.

After a cocktail hour that included shopping for licensed WVU apparel, it was time for the participants to put their skills to the test on Mountaineer Field. The ladies rotated through several stations and learned the basics on both side of the ball from the players in attendance.

See the best snapshots from the ladies in action at this year’s event above.