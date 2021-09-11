PHOTOS: Mountaineer Nation back in full force at Milan Puskar Stadium

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another Kanawha County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 69-year-old female who they say was not fully vaccinated. The death brings Kanawha County to 354 COVID-19 related deaths. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 384. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.