MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have arrived at Milan Puskar Stadium for their home opener.

After their loss to nationally ranked Penn State last week, West Virginia will look to rebound tonight when it entertains Duquesne. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

When the Mountaineers arrived, they were greeted by fans outside the stadium as they walked the ceremonial Mantrip, led by 69th Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager. Take a look at the photos from the pregame festivities:

WVU director of athletics Wren Baker poses by the coal before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU running back CJ Donaldson walks the Mountaineer Mantrip before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, touches the coal during the Mantrip before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager. (Photo by John Lowe)

WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley touches the coal with his son, Jordan Jr., before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU defensive back Jacolby Spells touches the coal during the Mountaineer Mantrip before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Former WVU quarterback Rasheed Marshall touches the coal before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba walks the Mountaineer Mantrip before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU offensive coordinator Chad Scott. (Photo by John Lowe.)

The Mantrip coal awaits the Mountaineers outside Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

The WVU spirit squad pumps up the crowd during the Mountaineer Mantrip before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

The Mountaineer football team waves to the patients at WVU Medicine Children’s before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by John Lowe.)

WVU football head coach Neal Brown. before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by John Lowe.)

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene. (Photo by John Lowe.)

Quarterback Garrett Greene and center Zach Frazier greet their teammates before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU quarterback Nicco Marchiol shakes hands with a teammate before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba greets his teammates before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba walks through a line of teammates before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba gets ready dap up a teammate before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by John Lowe.)

Dax Brown, the son of WVU football coach Neal Brown, greets the players before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU’s Hershey McLaurin enters the stadium. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

WVU wide receiver Rodney Gallagher walks through a line of teammates before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Offensive lineman Jaquay Hubbard greets his teammates before the Duquesne game on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

Offensive lineman Jaquay Hubbard fires up his teammates before the Duquesne game. (Photo by John Lowe.)

This contest will mark the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Dukes since 1935. WVU is 4-3-1 all-time against Duquesne.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete coverage of the home opener, including a postgame recap edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.