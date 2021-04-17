PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
SpectRUN 2021 fundraiser becomes ‘fun’-raiser in Hurricane
Top Stories
In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace
Russia arrests two alleged Belarus coup plotters
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday: 1,987 new cases, 83 hospitalizations
Video
West Virginia vaccinations slow down as fewer step forward
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Frost Advisories Thursday night in southeast Kentucky
Video
Top Stories
Fireball captured exploding in sky over Florida was a meteor, NWS confirms
Video
Top Stories
5,200 tons of cosmic dust fall to Earth each year
How to prepare for upcoming cicada invasion
Say Cheese: Mars Rover’s Selfie With The Helicopter
Sun and rain, cool and mild: Classic April weather for our area
Video
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Top Stories
Gomes HR, gets Locastro, Nats top D’backs for 1st win streak
Top Stories
Ohio State quarterback derby to remain unsettled until fall
Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3
Buchnevich gets 3; Rangers beat NJ for 3rd time in 5 days
Takeaways from Ohio State’s Spring Game
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Events Around the Tri-State
Remarkable Women
St. PETrick’s Day Photo Sweepstakes
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:57 PM EDT
WVU wide receiver Winston Wright attempts to run through a tackle from Kerry Martin on April 17, 2021 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Neal Brown oversees his team's drills at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Neal Brown calls out to his team at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Leddie Brown bursts through the hole at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Jeff Koonz talks with WVU defensive back Scottie Young at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Jarret Doege looks to throw at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
Jarret Doege hands the ball off to running back Leddie Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
Garret Greene looks to throw to running back Tony Mathis at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Garret Greene drops back in the pocket at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
A gaggle of Mountaineers make a tackle on wideout Sam Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) and Jackie Matthews wrestle after the wide receiver made a catch in an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton braces for a Jackie Matthews hit after reeling in a catch at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
A'Varius Sparrow runs away from defenders in a drill during an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
‘This violence must end’: Calls for action on Capitol Hill after latest mass shooting
Video
White House COVID-19 Response Team announces additional funding to fight COVID-19 variants
Video
Group seeks to build trust in health care among vaccine-hesitant
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives spring practice update
Video
PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday
Gallery
Steeplechase performances lead WVU track and field
West Virginia baseball drops series opener to No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
From the Mitten to the Fever: Gondrezick embarks on her pro career
Video
Spring and fall sports collide this week on the WVU Coaches Show
Sunday’s men’s soccer match against SIU Edwardsville canceled
WVU track and field splits for three competitions
Kysre Gondrezick selected fourth overall by Indiana Fever
Video
West Virginia baseball opens big series with Texas Tech
The future of WVU’s running back room is about to get even brighter
Tracking Kysre Gondrezick’s eleventh-hour WNBA Draft Stock
Mountaineer baseball gets revenge win over Marshall
Video
Mountaineer men’s soccer plays to draw at Bowling Green
Mountaineer Round-up: Goetz gets WVU golf a big win at home
Nine from WVU volleyball earn Academic All-Big 12 accolades
Mathis shows potential in back up role during WVU’s first scrimmage
Video
WVU golf wins Mountaineer Invitational
WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 2
Video
WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 1
Video
Women’s volleyball’s Lynch earns AVCA regional honor
WVU men’s soccer to conclude road trip at Bowling Green
WVU baseball, Marshall set for rematch
WVU women’s soccer stays put in national ranking
Goetz leads Mountaineer Invitational after day one
Scott: West Virginia’s running backs, offensive linemen thrive on “trust”
Video
Brown on DB Young: “He’s made plays all through the spring”
Video
Brophy’s play vs. Baylor earns spot in SportsCenter Top 10
WATCH: WVU football assistants provide updates on spring practices
Video
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” was released 50 years ago
Video
WVU Hall of Famer Gyorko to serve as Black Bears manager during 2021 season
VIDEO: Leddie Brown wants to show he’s a “big league back”
Video
WVU track and field finishes with two victories
Randy Mazey reached milestone in comeback win
West Virginia men’s soccer completes season sweep over Northern Illinois
WVU golf hosts Mountaineer Invitational
WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey makes SportsCenter Top 10 for reaching save vs. Virginia
WVU’s rolling offense and Hampton’s career day lift Mountaineers over Baylor
WVU men’s basketball adds second transfer
No. 5 Mountaineers play to draw at No. 12 Virginia
WVU baseball falls in game two against Baylor
Mountaineer men’s soccer’s road swing continues at NIU
WVU gains a linebacker due to Washington’s position change
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update
Video
Carrigan set to transfer to WVU
WVU track and field heads to the Mason Spring Invitational
Baylor rallies with five-run inning to steal game one in Waco from West Virginia
Mountaineers look to shake up Big 12 standings with three-game series at Baylor
Video
No. 5 WVU closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
No. 5 WVU women’s soccer closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Fourth stimulus check: Nonprofit sees additional payments as vital
The names of the 8 victims murdered in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting
West Virginia exempts $10,200 in unemployment benefits from taxation
Video
Young WV man with autism battles cancer
Video
Four members of fire department honored for saving child’s life
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News