WVU women’s basketball starters huddles up prior to matchup against Arizona (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — WVU women’s basketball played its first NCAA Tournament game under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit Friday afternoon.

Despite a spirited comeback effort in the third quarter, the Mountaineers fell to Arizona 75-62 in the opening round.

WVU concludes its season with a 19-12 overall record.

Check out Jamie Green’s photos from the first round contest.

WVU players huddle up during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

The opening tip at the first round game between WVU and Arizona at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit encourages her team from the bench. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

Madisen Smith drives to the basket. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU guard JJ Quinerly dribbles during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU’s Kyah Watson releases a shot over former Mountaineer Esmery Martinez during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU cheerleaders take the court during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU’s Danni Nichols defends during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)



WVU’s JJ Quinerly dribbles during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

The Mountaineer mascot takes the court during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU cheerleaders take the court during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU guard Madisen Smith sets up the offense during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU’s Jayla Hemingway drives to the basket during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit chats with someone on the bench during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

Isis Beh (center) and Danni Nichols sit on the bench during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

Madisen Smith waits for action to resume during the first round game against Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Green.)



WVU men’s basketball also lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday.