GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The momentum continues to build for WVU baseball.

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to nine games Wednesday by beating Pitt 10-0 in mercy rule fashion. More than 4,000 fans attended the game, breaking the program’s regular season record.

  • Mountaineer fans stand and cheer following JJ Wetherholt’s homer vs. Pitt. WVU won the game 10-0. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU baseball helmets are organized before the game against Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • Two players jump and high-five before the game vs. Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)
  • Mikel Hager is WVU’s 69th Mountaineer mascot. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)
  • WVU’s JJ Wetherholt rounds third following his three-run homer against Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU skipper Randy Mazey watches the action from the dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU’s Sam White warms up in the rain. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)
  • WVU fans, many bundled in rain ponchos, watch their Mountaineers take on Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • Skipper Randy Mazey smiles during a home plate meeting before the contest vs. Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt blows a bubble before the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • A regular season record 4,070 fans watched WVU beat Pitt inside Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday, May 3. Two more fans watched from a hillside in the University Town Center. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU’s Landon Wallace reacts with disbelief after being called out at home plate. A review upheld the call. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)
  • WVU’s Ellis Garcia in the team’s dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU pitcher Carlson Reed points and smiles during the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • WVU’s Caleb McNeely heads for the dugout during the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)
  • The helmet of WVU star JJ Wetherholt is tucked away in a cubby inside the WVU dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

Star second baseman JJ Wetherholt went 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBI, all of which stemmed from a home run in the bottom of the fourth, in the victory.

Next up, the Mountaineers face Oklahoma for a Big 12 series, which begins Friday. WVU (34-11, 11-4) enters that weekend series with a 1.5-game lead in the conference standings.