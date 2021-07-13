Pitcher Zach Ottinger to return to WVU baseball

After four Mountaineer pitchers got the call from the pros, one is coming back to Morgantown.

Zach Ottinger announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will return to WVU for his senior season after going undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

“With the draft coming to an end, I am committed to returning for my fourth season in Morgantown,” Ottinger wrote. “I’m excited to get back to work and try to bring a championship back to WVU. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

Ottinger was an important arm out of the bullpen in 2021, pitching 17.1 innings in 16 appearances. He struggled as a junior, putting up an 8.66 ERA.

The Marietta, Georgia native had a strong freshman campaign in 2019, earning a 2-0 record in 14 appearances out of the pen, pitching 20 innings and allowing 18 hits. He put together a 4.50 ERA that season.

In the meantime, Ottinger has been competing with the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League. He has recorded a 3.21 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 12 relief appearances this summer, and led the team to its first victory of the season.