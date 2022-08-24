Eight days ahead of the most-anticipated season-opener in recent memory for the Mountaineer football team, West Virginia’s starting quarterback is still undetermined.

When WVU head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media Monday, he noted that Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi had also not named a starting QB.

On Wednesday, Narduzzi tabbed his starter.

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has won the Panthers’ quarterback battle. Slovis was battling returner Nick Patti, who appeared in nine games for Pitt last season.

Slovis completed 65 percent of his passes as a junior last year for the Trojans. The Scottsdale, AZ native played three seasons under current WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

In three seasons at USC, Slovis completed 68.4 percent of his passes, and tossed 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He enjoyed his best season in 2019, when he replaced an injured JT Daniels, who is battling to be West Virginia’s starting quarterback. That season, Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Slovis will be the first quarterback to start a regular season contest for the Panthers since Kenny Pickett led Pitt to the ACC Championship game last year. Pickett is now battling to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.

West Virginia battles Pitt at Acrisure Stadium on September 1 after an 11-year drought between battles in the Backyard Brawl.