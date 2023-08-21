MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets are sold out for the WVU-Pitt football game on Sept. 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Tickets for the WVU-Pitt matchup can still be obtained by purchasing a Gold or Blue mini-package or season tickets at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-Pitt matchup are reminded to visit SeatGeek.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

The Sept. 16 matchup is the Stripe the Stadium game, presented by CEC, Diversified Energy, GoMart and Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. Fans sitting in EVEN numbered sections and WVU students in UPPER should wear GOLD and fans sitting in ODD numbered sections and WVU students in LOWER should wear BLUE ! To view the Stripe the Stadium Map, CLICK HERE.

WVU opens the ’23 home slate against Duquesne on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The game has been designated as a Family Day. One Family Day pack features four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per package, depending on seat location. CLICK HERE to purchase a Family Day package.

Single-game tickets for WVU’s remaining home games against Duquesne, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, BYU and Cincinnati are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME.