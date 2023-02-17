MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team begins postseason shooting at the NCAA Qualifying Match on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Lexington, Virginia.

Saturday’s match will be shot in two relays throughout the day. The first relay will begin at 8 a.m. ET, and the second relay will follow at 12:30 p.m. A live scorecard for the matches can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets for the regular season finale will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

The Mountaineers fell to No. 4 Kentucky to end the regular season on Feb. 11 in the third meeting of the season between the programs. WVU claimed victory in its two prior meetings this season with the Wildcats, but UK took the final meeting 4734-4726. West Virginia secured air rifle 2385-2380, but Kentucky won on the back of a 2354-2341 smallbore performance. Senior Mary Tucker finished tied atop the individual leaderboard against Kentucky with an aggregate score of 1191, including a 592 in smallbore and a 599 in air rifle.

West Virginia finished the regular season at 15-4 overall and 8-1 in the Great America Rifle Conference. WVU wrapped up regular season shooting at No. 3 in aggregate average score, with 4731.615 points per match. The Mountaineers are also third in smallbore and air rifle averages.

Tucker continues lead the nation, averaging 1191.2 aggregate points per match. The Sarasota, Florida, native sits third in air rifle average with 598.1 points per match and is first in smallbore average with 593.1.