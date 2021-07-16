Power threat Paul McIntosh signs free agent deal with Marlins

Paul McIntosh is taking his power to the next level.

First reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, the Miami Gardens, Florida native has inked a free agent contract with the Miami Marlins organization, putting McIntosh on a path to possibly play pro ball close to home.

McIntosh was a breakout star in the second half of WVU’s season, leading the team with eight homers as he finished with a .256 batting average and an .824 OPS.

FREE AGENT TRACKER: Another FA signing just now — this time, the @Marlins snag @WVUBaseball C Paul McIntosh. Big-time power potential at the next level.



UPDATED: https://t.co/qlyVehZFgN — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 16, 2021

He went on to compete in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League for the West Virginia Black Bears, continuing his high level of play under manager Jedd Gyorko. In 17 games, he has racked up a .328 batting average and a .962 OPS with nine extra-base hits, including a home run.

McIntosh was quite straightforward when describing what he could bring to a professional ball club.

“I’m going to bring a winning attitude,” he told Gold and Blue Nation. “I’m a catcher, so I’m going to continue what I do behind the plate and hit for power.”

McIntosh is one of four Mountaineers to get the call from the pros this summer. Ace Jackson Wolf became the first when he was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres, who doubled up on Mountaineer arms when they picked Ryan Bergert two rounds later. The Los Angeles Dodgers, a division rival of the Padres, also leaned into the WVU staff when they selected relievers Madison Jeffrey and Adam Tulloch in the later rounds.