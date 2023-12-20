MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first surprise of WVU’s early National Signing Day has shown itself in the form of another local product pledging to join the Mountaineers.

Princeton Senior High wide receiver Dom Collins committed to WVU and signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Collins is the first signee who was not previously projected to join WVU.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound pass-catcher was named captain of the 2023 Class AAA West Virginia Sportswriters’ Association All-State First-Team for his third all-state nod as a high school player. He was also named MetroNews High School Player of the year this season after corralling 83 catches for 1,897 yards and 27 touchdowns. He hauled in seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Class AAA state championship game against Martinsburg.

He is currently unrated by recruiting services.

