WVU head coach Neal Brown hasn’t had pleasant experiences in the away-team media room at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in the past, but he was happy to be there Saturday night.

Here are Brown’s postgame thoughts following WVU’s win over Baylor Saturday night:

When it matters most

The WVU offense generated just 74 yards on its first four drives of the second half in which the Mountaineers punted three times and turned the ball over on downs. But with its back against the wall, WVU generated a six-play, 80-yard scoring drive to seal the 34-31 win over the Bears.

“Garrett is really good at the two-minute drill,” Brown said. “We scored two touchdowns tonight with less than a minute-and-a-half both times with zero timeouts. He’s good. [He has the] ability to run [and] he gets the ball down the field vertically.”

Special teams blunders

Baylor kick returner Richard Reese returned two-straight kickoff returns for touchdowns (96 yards, 93 yards) that kept the Bears in the game with a 27-14 halftime score despite earning nearly 300 fewer yards of offense than WVU in the first half.

“We just got beat on one-on-one blocks, and that should never happen,” Brown said. “[I] can’t explain it. We’ll watch the film on that, but that’s just not good enough. That’s not who we’ve been on special teams, and that’s not what we’re going to be moving forward either.”

“It was kind of bittersweet for me because a guy that was a student-coach for us at Kentucky and then he worked for us for two years, he returned two kicks against us today: Tyler Hancock, who’s their special teams analyst,” Brown added. “I’ll be happy for him at some point, not right now, but at some point I’ll be happy for him.”

Despite the success in the return game, Baylor also missed two field goals inside of 45 yards Saturday night, one of which set up WVU’s game-winning drive.

What’s on the line?

The win against Baylor marked WVU’s first eight-win season since 2018. A win in the upcoming bowl game would mark the first time WVU earns nine wins since joining the Big 12. All the while, players are trying to improve draft stock, position themselves on next year’s depth chart and end the season on a high note.

“First of all, we want to win,” Brown said. “Second of all, we want to make sure it’s an enjoyable experience for our guys because it’s a bonus. Next thing is we want to prepare for the next year, and so, we can do all those things, but the goal is to get to nine [wins].”