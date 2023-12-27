WVU creams UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl for win No. 9 – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers started 2023 at the bottom of the Big 12 preseason poll. They ended 2023 with nine wins and a head coach covered in mayonnaise. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to the Mayo Bowl victory, hand out their game balls and explain why they're already optimistic about next season.

Neal Brown became the main dish on which a creamy condiment was generously applied, and he still made time to give his analysis on his team’s victory Wednesday night.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Neal Brown’s postgame (and post mayo bath) thoughts following WVU’s 30-10 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl:

Winning differently

WVU failed to amass 180 rushing yards in five of its 12 regular-season games this year, and three of those games ended in losses.

Against UNC, the Mountaineers tallied just 175 yards on the ground, but they still won convincingly.

“This was not our typical game, but we found a way to win,” Brown said. “This isn’t the way we’ve won all year. We’ve really won all year running the football, being heavy time-of-possession, minimizing the other team’s plays, and that wasn’t how we won today.”

The Mountaineers scored a touchdown on special teams, recorded two interceptions and garnered a whopping seven sacks (season-high) with 11 tackles for loss in a well-rounded effort. UNC earned just 131 yards of total offense in the second half Wednesday night.

Home-field advantage on the road

Starting Tuesday, when Christmas celebrations were over, Mountaineer Nation flocked to Charlotte in droves, and it showed Wednesday night. WVU fans vastly outnumbered UNC fans — in their own state nonetheless.

“[The players] felt that in warmups,” Brown said. “You really felt it coming into the city yesterday when our crowd started really showing up.”

“There’s no question that the crowd played into that as well,” he added.

A strong foundation

Fifteen WVU players — including 12 with starting experience — have inked binding contracts with the Country Roads Trust — the WVU-centered NIL collective — for the 2024 season. Quarterback Garrett Greene, running back Jahiem White, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, linebacker Trey Lathan and more are set to return next year.

“This is going to be a catapult for us,” Brown said. “I really feel like we should end the season in the top-25. I think we’ve earned that right. I’ve got a vote, and I’ll vote us in, and then, I think as we go into the ’24 season, I think we’re a team that should be in the preseason top-25. We return a lot, and I’m excited about that.”