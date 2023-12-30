CLEVELAND — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is struggling immensely, to say the least, but there are still a few positives to ponder.

Here are the biggest takeaways from guard RaeQuan Battle’s and interim head coach Josh Eilert’s postgame thoughts Saturday night from Cleveland:

Same old, same old

Rebounding continues to be WVU’s Achilles’ heel, and Ohio State dominated the offensive boards against the Mountaineers Saturday night. The Buckeyes recorded 18 offensive rebounds while turning them into 14 second-chance points.

“I keep preaching rebounding,” Eilert said. “It’s going to be critical for us down the stretch, especially playing without a center, and trying to manage it best we can with the lack of depth at the forward. We turned the ball over early, and we were sloppy and couldn’t rebound.”

Battle and Farrakhan’s give-and-take

Battle (24 points) and fellow guard Noah Farrakhan (19 points) accounted for 57% of WVU’s offense Saturday night, but there were important moments where they were not on the court at the same time.

Both players recorded their fourth personal fouls in the second half, so Eilert had to run multiple short stints with one of the two guards on the bench in the second half.

“I’ve had a player, or a teammate, like him before where we kind of go back-and-forth with it, and we take turns,” Battle said. “It’s just [about] staying ready at all times because I could’ve been out of the game at any point.”

Farrakhan fouled out in overtime.

The emergence of a role player

WVU forward Pat Suemnick has played a variety of roles this season. From backup power forward to rotational center, Suemnick is making the most of his few nightly opportunities in the absence of Jesse Edwards.

On Saturday, the senior forward scored a career-high nine points, including four to tie the game at the end of regulation in the pick-and-roll game.

“One of the best things Pat does is set really good, hard screens,” Eilert said. “With the way we play, and the guards that we have going downhill, that’s one of the key strengths of his.”