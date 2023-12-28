MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If there’s any time for the WVU men’s basketball season to do a 180, it’s now.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Josh Eilert’s first media session following a short holiday break:

A timely breather

The NCAA requires basketball teams to take three consecutive days off during the holiday break, so WVU did not have any basketball operations Dec. 24-26. For Eilert, it was a much needed hiatus after running a marathon at a sprinter’s pace since July.

“I got to go home and spend some uninterrupted time with my family, and it was nice to just kind of sit back and put basketball aside for a few days and just enjoy my time with my family and kind of take it all in,” he said. “It’s been a crazy six months thus far at the helm, and a lot of challenges we’ve faced, and a lot of adversity, so just to be thankful for what position I’m in, and [to] sit down and have those moments with my family was special.”

Best basketball yet to come

WVU’s loss to Radford solidified the Mountaineers’ first losing record in nonconference play of this century, but back-to-back wins over Toledo and Ohio State leading up to Big 12 play could be the momentum boost WVU needs as the roster continues to have ebb-and-flow.

“We’re 5-7. That’s the facts. We’re 5-7,” Eilert said. “There [are] going to be a lot of people that write us off. I tell these guys all the time [that] people write you off because of your resume thus far. We haven’t 100% played what we’re capable of playing. I think our best basketball is going to come here in the future, and I think it’s going to start gelling sooner [rather] than later, especially with these new guys we’ve floated in the roster, and everybody trying to figure out their new role on the team.”

WVU is still yet to play a game with Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, Noah Farrakhan and Jesse Edwards on the court at the same time.

“We can be playing our best basketball in February or March,” Eilert said.

Update on Jesse Edwards

Edwards had surgery to address his wrist injury on Dec. 20, and WVU announced that he was expected to go through a four-week rehab process before returning to action. The first major step in the recovery process will come when doctors remove his cast next week.

“I haven’t heard anything in any way that the timetable has been compromised by any means, so I think we’re still on that four-week timetable,” Eilert said.