MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert thinks the Mountaineers’ have hit their deepest valley of the season.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Eilert’s weekly media session Tuesday:

Rock bottom

WVU enters the Backyard Brawl against Pitt Wednesday night with a 3-4 record and three losses in the last four games.

With point guard Kerr Kriisa suspended for just two more games, and Akok Akok trending positively (per Eilert), the worst is hopefully in the past for the Mountaineers.

“At 3-4, it doesn’t sit right with me whatsoever,” Eilert said. “It doesn’t sit right with them. It doesn’t sit right with our staff. Our NET ranking doesn’t sit well, but it is what it is right now…That needs to be rock bottom for us.”

Pitt scouting report

When looking at Pitt’s tape, one player stands out. Forward Blake Hinson – who is six-feet-eight-inches tall – leads the team in scoring (20.5 points per game) and three-point percentage (42.3%).

“He’s a matchup problem for almost any team that he’s going to go against,” Eilert said. “His size and strength, and the ability to shoot the ball as well as he can, and he can get it off regardless of who it is in front of him. He’s a big matchup problem for anybody, including us.”

Hinson, guard Ishmael Leggett and guard Carlton Carrington are accounting for 61% of the Panthers’ nightly offensive output on average.

“Two of those are guards, so they’re not the type of team that’s going to pound it down low,” Eilert said. “They don’t have that type of structure, and their offensive attack really comes from those three guys in a lot of ways.”

Potential roster additions

It’s no secret that the WVU roster has been decimated with injuries, health issues and eligibility concerns, so Eilert isn’t ruling out a potential roster addition at the semester break this month.

“Sometimes you locate somebody [who] you think can help you, and then you run into a different snag. Something holds it up. It’s not necessarily someone in the portal. It can be somebody in post-grad out there that’s immediately eligible, so [there are] a lot of eligibility concerns out there.”

Eilert was quick to note that he isn’t glued to the idea of looking outside the program for an extra body, and he won’t do it unless it involves a player that could “help our program.”