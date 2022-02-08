Quick Hits: Huggins talks win with Roy Williams in attendance

Bob Huggins had a new mood after his WVU team took down Iowa State on Tuesday to snap the program’s longest losing streak since 2013.

Not only did his team shake a massive monkey off its back, but they did it with an exalted guest in attendance sitting courtside. Here’s what Huggins had to say after the win:

Sherman’s “shot in the arm”

WVU had plenty of reasons to be excited with the final result, but a lot of that had to do with the return of leading scorer Taz Sherman. The senior guard came back to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with a concussion, and reclaimed his spot as the high point man in the box score.

Taz Sherman dons a smile after the WVU’s 79-63 win over Iowa State. He led the Mountaineers with 16 points and eight rebounds as he made a return to the starting lineup at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

“I think it was just a huge shot in the arm for everybody,” Huggins said. “We didn’t really do a lot with his cardio and that was a concern. The doctor said he was good to go, and their concern too was his cardio.”

Huggins said, however, that Sherman was not afraid to take a break from the action when he was getting tired.

Sherman’s efforts weren’t just limited to the scoreboard, though. He grabbed eight rebounds for WVU, which led the game as the Mountaineers won that battle over the Cyclones by a handed margin.

“We need him to rebound,” Huggins said. “We are not playing a very big lineup.”

A new lineup and some new(ish) faces

Huggins trotted a new starting five out at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, adding Kobe Johnson to the lineup and returning Pauly Paulicap for his second start. This, however, wasn’t indicative of anything going on behind the scenes, but rather a simple case of playing the better matchups after they practiced Iowa State’s style of play.

WVU guard Kobe Johnson makes his second career start for the Mountaineers in their game against Iowa State on Feb. 8, 2022. Johnson added three points as WVU won 79-63. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

“The guys that we thought handled that better, those were the guys we were going to start,” Huggins said.

Still, the rotation was slightly different than in recent games. While Huggins is no stranger to using the ends of his bench (especially this season), he leaned on Johnson and fellow Ohio freshman Seth Wilson to play critical minutes in this one. Wilson especially shined, adding seven points in an exciting first-half spurt off the bench, but he was yanked in the second half after just six minutes.

“He played great in the first half,” Huggins said. “I just got him out because he took an early shot. It was a good shot, it wasn’t a bad shot. I just wanted those other guys, those guys who had experience, to finish the game out.”

Roy Williams stopped by

Fans may have been surprised to see former Kansas and North Carolina legend Roy Williams sitting courtside at WVU’s game against Iowa State. In fact, Huggins was rather surprised to learn he would be at the game, when he got the call Tuesday morning from Williams himself.

“He was supposed to come for, I forget what the other game was, but the weather got bad,”Huggins said. So he canceled and said he’d come another day.”

Williams didn’t come for any special reason other than to catch a game in Morgantown.

WVU coach Bob Huggins (right) catches up with former Kansas and North Carolina coaching legend Roy Williams before Williams takes in a game at the WVU Coliseum. Just over two months before, Huggins overtook Williams as the fourth-winningest head coach in the history of Division I men’s basketball. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

“He told me that he’s always wanted to come here and experience a game in the Coliseum,” Huggins said. “He said he’s heard so much about it, I wish we had a few more people here for him. He said he’s heard so many people talk about it and the atmosphere and he just always wanted to come and see a game.”

Huggins and Williams have a history.

“Roy’s my guy,” he said. “Roy always tells this story that we were paired as co-coaches at the Michael Jordan Fantasy Camp and I look at Roy’s face and said, ‘Roy, don’t worry about it. I mean, I can’t recruit the guys that you get, and you don’t want the ones that I recruit. So we’re going to get along fine.'”

Huggins passed Williams for the fourth spot on the all-time Division I wins list on Nov. 21 when WVU defeated Clemson. After WVU’s win against Iowa State, Huggins now sits four victories behind Jim Calhoun for No. 3.